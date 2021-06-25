Alexandria Capital LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 623,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5,215.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 499.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

VSS stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $136.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,665. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.23 and a 12-month high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

