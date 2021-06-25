GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 3,376 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.3% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.61. 365,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,459,528. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.76.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

