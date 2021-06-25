Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.86.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,836,763 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $677.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,630,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $638.44. The stock has a market cap of $653.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

