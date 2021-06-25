Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $5.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.95. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $149.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

