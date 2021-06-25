Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,768,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,174,040 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 4.75% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $972,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 42,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,228,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

