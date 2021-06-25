Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,909 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 59,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894,080. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.