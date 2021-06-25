AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,542 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 348,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,590,208. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

