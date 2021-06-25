e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $343 million-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.34 million.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 2.07. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.78.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $632,597.40. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,804,750.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,542,417.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,647. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.