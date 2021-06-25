Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.45

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 90754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$23.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

