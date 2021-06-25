SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) were down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 1,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 278,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

A number of analysts have commented on SCWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.49.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 0.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.