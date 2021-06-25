SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) were down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 1,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 278,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.
A number of analysts have commented on SCWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.
The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 0.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.79% of the company’s stock.
About SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
Featured Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.