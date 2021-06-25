iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.67. 13,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 779,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITOS. HC Wainwright began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. iTeos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

The stock has a market cap of $888.38 million and a PE ratio of -8.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $158,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,605. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

