Sandbridge Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SBG)

Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 10,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,103% compared to the average daily volume of 245 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $12,622,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,167,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,932,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000.

NYSE SBG remained flat at $$9.97 on Friday. 3,300 shares of the company traded hands. Sandbridge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

