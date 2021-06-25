Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $33.69 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,288 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 16,663 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $33,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 282.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $160,820,000 after acquiring an additional 529,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.91. 21,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.31. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

