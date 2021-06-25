Lcnb Corp Acquires 565 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $105,640,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,167,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,083,405 shares of company stock worth $2,670,206,136 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $136.91 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.02 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $383.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.