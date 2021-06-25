Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 770,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,645 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $30,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $46.55. 887,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,207,620. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $192.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.