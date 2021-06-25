HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,237 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 5.2% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $87,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,344,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,412,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after buying an additional 211,955 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after buying an additional 149,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 233,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after buying an additional 116,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.88. 421,014 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

