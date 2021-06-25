HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $19,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 87,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,853,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 168,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. 47,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.71. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

