Silver Rock Financial LP Invests $686,000 in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,590,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

LDHAU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 90,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,550. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

