London Co. of Virginia Purchases 1,045,573 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045,573 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $302,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,666,000 after acquiring an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,590 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after acquiring an additional 908,270 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,479,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.85. The stock had a trading volume of 48,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,194. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

