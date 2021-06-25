200,000 Shares in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) Purchased by Silver Rock Financial LP

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPCU. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,488,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $995,000.

Shares of ASPCU stock remained flat at $$10.01 during trading on Friday. 16,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,729. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $10.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

