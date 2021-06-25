Silver Rock Financial LP Invests $1 Million in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACTDU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $500,000.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of ACTDU stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,728. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.