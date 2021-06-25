$0.72 EPS Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.84. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%.

GNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $6,167,460.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,292. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.14%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.