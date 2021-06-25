Deeper Network Trading Down 26% Over Last 7 Days (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $24.23 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

