ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

ALXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $56.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,686. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.89. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $978,453.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,560,485.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,310,240. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,331,000 after buying an additional 543,735 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after buying an additional 309,255 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $12,930,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

