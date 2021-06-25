AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXAHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 99,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. AXA has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

