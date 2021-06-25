London Co. of Virginia Buys 6,168 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.30% of Ball worth $84,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.49. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $67.10 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.65.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

