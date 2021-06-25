Davis Selected Advisers Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after buying an additional 207,577 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $4,233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 274,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,970,000 after buying an additional 75,767 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.89. 10,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,381. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.