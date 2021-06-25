Quantbot Technologies LP Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5,835.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,601 shares during the quarter. The Allstate makes up 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.16. 9,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,985. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $140.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.23.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

