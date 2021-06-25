Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New $498,000 Investment in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,170,000.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NAACU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 11,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,499. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU).

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.