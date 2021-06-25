Silver Rock Financial LP Purchases Shares of 705,052 Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 705,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,000. Lux Health Tech Acquisition makes up about 1.3% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,060,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,615,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:LUXA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.88. 25,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,398. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.