Silver Rock Financial LP Takes $4.85 Million Position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $995,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,488,000.

NAAC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,652. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

