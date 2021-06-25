Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 58.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 444,417 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMRK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 59,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,956. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.29%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

