Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth $686,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth $397,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at $983,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at $10,889,000.

NASDAQ CFFEU traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.05. 5,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,677. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

