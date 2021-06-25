Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. 14,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,626,259. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.49.

AEMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on Aethlon Medical from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aethlon Medical from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

