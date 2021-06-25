O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $19.98 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1,852.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,495 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $19,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.78. 44,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,164. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

