Strategy Capital LLC Has $28.82 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Strategy Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises 3.9% of Strategy Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategy Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Datadog worth $28,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,604.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 12,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,260,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 105,576 shares in the company, valued at $11,090,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,233,441 shares of company stock worth $104,285,443 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.19. 65,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,028. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -749.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

