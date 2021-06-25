O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 379,093 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4,389.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,093 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $17,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,086,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,699 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $51.90. 113,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,163. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

