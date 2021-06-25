Cliffwater LLC Has $11.23 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cliffwater LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,766 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.46. 211,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,111,582. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

