Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $56.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,666. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.69.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Replimune Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

