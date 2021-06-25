APIX Price Tops $0.0255 on Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $5.48 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APIX has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.34 or 0.00587014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038003 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

