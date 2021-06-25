Venus (XVS) Price Hits $18.07

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Venus has a market cap of $185.25 million and approximately $35.43 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $18.07 or 0.00056335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded down 32% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,123.18 or 1.00121726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00028657 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000855 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,248,945 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

