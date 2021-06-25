Internet Computer Market Capitalization Tops $4.28 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $31.73 or 0.00098895 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.28 billion and approximately $211.91 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00046403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00159505 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,283.57 or 1.00621630 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 470,591,296 coins and its circulating supply is 134,866,041 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

