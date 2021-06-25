TRON Price Reaches $0.0610 (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $4.37 billion and approximately $1.50 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000453 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001386 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

