140,000 Shares in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) Bought by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLBLU. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,436,000.

Shares of GLBLU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.94. 135,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

