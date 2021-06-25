Bulldog Investors LLP Takes Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 195,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,771,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,278,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $990,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $726,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $693,000.

OTCMKTS:PFDRU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

