Bulldog Investors LLP Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)

Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 2.24% of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 214.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 194.7% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.93 during trading on Friday. 140,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,956. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $1,516,599.36.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

