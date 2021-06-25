Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases 67,108 Shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 530,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,108 shares during the period. Spartacus Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Spartacus Acquisition were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 320.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

TMTS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,352. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

