Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,597,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,746 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $438,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $111.51 and a 1-year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

