Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.40. The stock had a trading volume of 260,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.58. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.