Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,708 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000. SVB Financial Group makes up about 1.5% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,754,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 151.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,034,000 after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $564.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,335. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $566.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.